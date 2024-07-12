Baseball Fans Can Visit Indiana Ballpark From ‘A League Of Their Own’

Play ball!

The historic stadium served as home field for the Rockford Peaches in the 1992 sports comedy A League of Their Own.

You know it. You love it. I don't know about you but I wish I could go back in time and watch A League of Their Own for the first time all over again!

Featuring a lineup of Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Rosie O'Donnell, and Michigan's own Madonna, the motion picture was based on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGBBL). The league was originally founded by chewing gum magnate Phillip K. Wrigley to help keep baseball in the public eye as men went overseas to fight in World War II.

If you didn't know, the Rockford Peaches were a real team! Throughout the Midwest we had teams like the Kalamazoo Lassies, the Grand Rapids Chicks, and the Racine Belles.

"There's No Crying in Baseball!"

Fans of the movie and baseball fanatics alike can actually visit the fictional home field of the Rockford Peaches located about 40 miles northwest of Evansville in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Today Huntingburg League Stadium is the home of summer collegiate baseball team the Dubois County Bombers; visitors can also book a private tour of the 130 year old stadium which includes behind the scenes history, gift shop, and movie locations-- including the spot where Tom Hanks uttered those famous words. Says the D.C. Bombers team website,

In 2023, we were recognized nationally as the "Summer Baseball Organization of the Year" and received shoutouts from the New York Yankees to the Savannah Bananas... We play in one of the most iconic and timeless settings imaginable at Historic League Stadium–a stadium rich in both baseball history and Hollywood history.

Find more information and details on the real Rockford Peaches here.