Huge Boom Rattles Nerves in Three Rivers, No One Can Explain It

Social media lit up Friday night (9/10/21) with reports of a large boom or explosion that rattled homes and nerves in Three Rivers and many other locations in St Joseph County.

There were at least 3 threads on the Three Rivers, Michigan Area Information Facebook group.

Anyone hear/feel that loud bang? I am on river street by the apartments What the heck was that Big Bang? Heard on 86 just outside TR. Made me jump.

Very quickly the replies came with reports of having both heard the boom and felt homes rattles. From nearly every part of the city it was reported. It also was experienced miles away in Centreville and Mendon. One report claimed to have felt it across the Indiana state line in Middlebury.

One theory that was quickly debunked was an explosion at the new Shell gas station. Others claimed it was someone starting a bonfire and possibly using Tannerite.

Another possible explanation, and would likely have fueled the 'gas station explosion' theory was a car fire that happened at Speedway in Sturgis.

Get our free mobile app

What would that be like if it was an explosive starting a bonfire? These videos show the power of Tannerite.

Since the big boom was heard in Mendon, perhaps it came from the football field where the home team stomped a mudhole into Fennville 60-24 that night.

Whatever the cause, it will likely remain a mystery. There are often sounds that we experience that we can't explain. The internet has dedicated groups and websites that share them.

Editor's note: The image that accompanies this article is a stock image and not any depiction of the unexplained explosion in Three Rivers.

Leading Theories About D.B. Cooper and 30 other unsolved mysteries Thanks to the American fascination with confounding unsolved cases, mystery is among the most popular genres of books, movies, and television. From heists and capers to murders and robberies, the world’s greatest unsolved mysteries spark media frenzies that grab headlines around the globe. Some cases compel so much public intrigue that the facts and theories surrounding them become the basis of books, movies, plays, and documentaries decades or even centuries after the cases go cold.