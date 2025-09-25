One of Three Rivers' most beloved coffee spots is set to close its doors after over 23 years in business.

How would you describe the feeling of your local coffee shop? Quaint, cozy, warm, and welcoming are just a few words that come to mind when I think about L.A.'s Coffee Café!

I have to admit, I'm a little confused as I thought the owners announced their retirement in 2023. Did I miss something? Two years ago the café shared the news that their shop at 145 W Michigan Ave in Three Rivers was going up for sale,

We are going on our 23rd year of business and couldn’t have done it without (you) our GREAT customers. With that being said we have wonderful news. WE ARE RETIRING. This is your opportunity to own a true turn key profitable business. Serious inquiries only please.

It sounded as though owners Leslie, Jerry and Aimee Robbins would continue to operate the business until a buyer was found. So, did that end up taking them all the way into September 2025? Did they continue to work this whole time? Plans have a tendency to fall apart sometimes.

Again citing retirement, the café is set to close in a matter of days!

I'm not even sure when the original announcement was made, I was only alerted to L.A. Coffee Cafe's closing when I was scrolling through my local Three Rivers Facebook group. On social media the café owners say they wanted to give customers at least 6 weeks notice in order to use remaining gift card balances. Over the past several weeks the business has transitioned from in-house seating to a drive-in only model, and as of September 22 the café is offering drinks only.

Rumor suggests a new buyer is already lined up, but there's no official word on who that will be yet. The café has now moved up their original closing date of October 1, 2025 to September 30 as inventory dwindles.

