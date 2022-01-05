How To Remove Snow In 30 Seconds And More Tips And Tricks

WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been posted throughout West Michigan through Friday. "Several inches of snow will be possible from this morning into Thursday morning. Lake effect snow showers will continue to bring local additional accumulations from Thursday afternoon into Friday."

In Grand Rapids, we're used to hearing these forecasts. We're used to living in these conditions. However, we still need to get around. What can we do?

Snow Removal In 30 Seconds

Not everyone has a truck with a plow. From familyhandyman.com, here are some snow removal hacks to try this winter.

More Snow Removal Tips & Tricks

Use cooking spray on your shovel. It will help you move through the snow quickly and prevent it from sticking to your shovel.

Don't wait. Set a schedule to lightly shovel every one to two hours, depending on how long the snowfall is supposed to last.

Don't fall on icy pavement by using socks. Try wearing a second pair of socks over your shoes or boots when doing your snow removal. This will give you more traction.

Don't have salt to spread out? Try this: Combine 1 teaspoon of dish soap, 1 tablespoon rubbing alcohol and 1/2 gallon of water in a bucket and pour the mixture where you need it most.

Don't want to shovel? Try placing a plastic tarp over exposed sidewalks, walkways and even your car when snow is anticipated. And when the flurries stop, just pull the tarp to uncover a clear path.

Leaf blowers aren't just for leaves. They work great for removing light, fluffy snow.

If you're going to use a snow blower, start in the middle and throw the snow toward one edge of the driveway. This way you won't have to adjust the chute as often.