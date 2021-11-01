Welcome to November and the beginning of the holiday season. This is the time we start to enjoy many of our holiday favorites and mom starts to bake some yummy treats for the holidays.

Also, the time of year that many of us put on a few pounds and then go on our beginning of the year diet to lose the holiday pounds by spring. Sound Familiar?

A few of my holiday favorites is egg nog. peppermint bark, and pretty much any kind of pie,

Well, this may be added to your holiday favorites, Hudsonville Ice Cream is giving us a new flavor for the holiday season according to wilx.com

Holiday Treat You May Want To Try

Get your palate ready for Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake ice cream. You can find starting today exclusively at Walmart stores.

The seasonal Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream will only be available while supplies last. The flavor features a creamy white cake ice cream base, pound cake pieces, green sprinkles, and a red frosting swirl in a reimagining of the famed Little Debbie Christmas Tree snack cake, which first debuted in 1985. Pints will retail for $2.50.

This Treat Won't Be Around Long

Yum, Hudsonville says its classic Peppermint Stick ice cream is back and a big favorite. It is however a Limited Edition that reappears in freezers each holiday season.

Peppermint Stick ice cream has delicious creamy vanilla ice cream with candy cane pieces that may cause a minty flavor party in your mouth.

What's your absolute favorite holiday treat you overindulge in every year?

