How Can You Forget About ‘Twilight’ When This Guy Is From MI

How could I forget about this hunk...

On Friday Dana and I reported in 'Hollywood Dirt" that author E L James (author of 50 Shades of Gray) will be releasing a new book this coming April titled 'The Mister', but we had a slip up. While trying to explain that the book '50 Shades of Gray' was a 'Twilight' Fan Fiction, neither of us could remember the name of the famous movie staring a hometown boy. We finally figured it out, and I adored some of the responses we got.

Kat Eberhand hit us up on Facebook...

I was literally yelling at my radio while trying not to die in the snow on my way to work saying “it’s twilight!” Lol Taylor Lautner is from like Grand Rapids.

What?!?! That gorgeous hunk is a product of Michigan?! Wow! Taylor Lautner was born in Grand Rapids and raised in Hudsonville. Which equals to at least two awesome things that Hudsonville has produced, ice cream and Taylor! In the early 2000's Taylor and his family relocated to Hollywood where he still dwells today. Knowing now that a hometown boy starred as Jacob Black in the 'Twilight' series is just impressive, and something I will not soon forget!