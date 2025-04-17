Many chain restaurants and major retailers in Michigan have announced closures throughout the Great Lakes state this year. One beloved bar and restaurant has joined a growing list of locally owned spots going out of business in Michigan.

Popular Bar And Restaurant In Michigan Now Permanently Closed

While chain restaurants and bars have closed in Michigan, several local restaurants have also announced closures. Many are closing due to economic challenges like inflation and rising costs, labor shortages, shifts in consumer behavior, and increased competition. And one family-run business known for its extensive wine list, charcuterie boards, and other small bites has closed for good.

The owners of the House of Wine in downtown Grand Rapids announced its closure in a social media post and on the wine bar's door. The House of Wine was a small and intimate spot that featured live music acts and a diverse menu including 70 wines, signature cocktails, build-your-own charcuterie boards, desserts, small plates, and paninis.

In its social media post, House of Wine describes itself as a spot where customers gather for first dates, girls’ nights, anniversaries, engagements, quiet conversations, and spontaneous toasts.

“This chapter is ending, but the memories will stay with us always,” the post says. “While this goodbye is bittersweet, we are so proud of what we built and eternally grateful for the love and community that surrounded it.” The post did not include what led to the decision to close House of Wine.

According to MLive, at least 8 Grand Rapids bars and restaurants have closed since January, including GRNoir Wine & Jazz Bar, Rockwell Republic, Beacon Corner Bar, Creston Brewery, and more.

