Michigan Fast Food Legend Plans Big 35th Anniversary Bash

The last remaining restaurant of its kind celebrates 35 years in business this June.

At the height of its popularity the chain grew to include over 100 locations across 15 different states, but for now only one location remains:

Hot 'n Now - Sturgis

The fast food restaurant chain once owned by the Taco Bell corporation has gained a cult following since its heyday. Some fanatics claim they have driven hundreds of miles, in some cases nearly 8 hours, just for a taste of cheese taters and a Trojan burger.

While the brand is planning a revival in 2025 with new locations and a new website, the chain's sole remaining restaurant has shared celebration plans to mark a milestone 35 years in business:

join us here at Hot N Now as we celebrate 35 years of being here in Sturgis Michigan. Lots of activity as we will be giving away every 35th order that comes through the drive- through Line. We will also be giving each customer a scratch off ticket to win cool Hot N Now swag such as tumblers, shirts, hats, gift cards, key chains, magnets, Duckies and one winner will get an awesome swag bag stuffed full of swag valued at over $200.00.

The big party will take place Friday June 7, 2025 and include live broadcast from local media, special merchandise tent to stock up on Hot 'n Now gear, and a chance to meet longtime local owner Kees VanZelst who kept the restaurant running for so many of those 35 years. More details here.

