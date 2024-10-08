Many parents in Michigan eventually decide to leave their children home alone for the first time. But when is it legally okay to do so in the Great Lakes state?

Canva Canva loading...

At What Age Can A Child Legally Be Left Home Alone In Michigan?

There are many reasons why parents in Michigan need to leave their children home alone. A babysitter cancels, no money for child care, or school days may not be aligned with work days. But is there a time limit on how long a child can be left home alone in Michigan? And is it illegal to leave them home alone?

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to the State's website, there are no specific laws regarding when a child can be left home alone or for how long. However, leaving a young child unsupervised may be considered neglect if doing so places the child in danger. According to the state, parents are encouraged to consider their child's maturity and ability to make safe and sensible decisions:

Whether they are just running to the store for a few minutes or working during after-school hours, parents need to be sure their children have the skills and maturity to handle the situation safely.

Experts recommend children left home alone have access to a phone, know their surroundings, and have safety plans. It's also important to talk with your children about how they feel about staying home alone to gauge their comfort level and readiness.

These Are The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Michigan At the end of the day, it comes down to analytics and studies done on how much crime is done given the size of the city. As expected Detroit Kalamazoo made the Top 5 of the list, but how did THIS city of all places get put in the #2 spot?