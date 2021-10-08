Ho, Ho, Ho! It’s Time To Unveil the Michigan State Christmas Tree

"We came to the cabin for the weekend and saw a note posted that said the state of Michigan was interested in a tree growing close to the cabin. I thought it was a joke at first, but decided to call the number. It's amazing that our tree will travel to Lansing for the holidays." - Carla Fletcher, Michigan State Christmas tree grower and donor.

I don't know what it is, but with temperatures in the mid-70's all week, and headed for 80 at the start of next week, seeing the debut of the official Michigan state Christmas tree doesn't really fill me with the spirit of the season. And don't say I need some pumpkin spice in my coffee.

It's a pretty tree, for sure. The tree is 63-foot spruce, chosen by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB). It'll be harvested on October 27th from Marenisco in the western Upper Peninsula. The tree is a donation from Carla Fletcher and her family. It will arrive in downtown Lansing and be decorated at the Capitol grounds on October 30th.

The state gets everyone involved with the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association transporting and local Boy Scout troops continuing the tradition of untying the tree as it gets put into place at the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues.

Here's the entire tree:

The 2021 official Michigan state Christmas tree. (Photo: State of Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget)

For you trivia buffs, this tree is the second state tree to hail from Gogebic County, and the 24th from the Upper Peninsula, according to the DTMB.

