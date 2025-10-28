Kalamazoo-born YouTube star and Western Michigan University alum Caleb Hammer is set to release a new episode of his show Financial Audit. And this time, the State of Michigan is in the hot seat!

Here's what we know so far about the upcoming episode:

Dare I even admit this? I got giddy with delight when I heard Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer was set to appear on an upcoming episode of the popular YouTube show. Are you familiar with Caleb Hammer?

I first came across Caleb Hammer’s videos on Tiktok, and now I’m hooked. In his Financial Audit series Hammer does exactly what the name implies: he invites everyday people to sit down and share their finances on camera, then breaks everything down for his viewers while offering advice, tough love-- and a few hard truths along the way.

I’ve always wanted to be on the show and hear Caleb tell me I’m not as broke as I think I am. Let me tell you, the people that have appeared on Caleb's show make me feel way better about my own personal financial decisions by comparison!

As a fan of Hammer's, to hear my own governor is set to appear on the show couldn't be more thrilling. A gutsy move by Whitmer, I must admit. Hammer posted the following on his social media:

Do you think Caleb will uncover any controversies? Perhaps he'll find an extra cache of cash to continue "fixing the damn roads"? I'm on the edge of my seat waiting for this new episode to drop!

In the meantime, you can take Caleb's financial assessment or apply to be on the show here.

