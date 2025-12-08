Michigan Fire Marshal Shares Key Christmas Tree Safety Tips

Whether you prefer real or fake Christmas tree, do you know if your tree is up to code? Yes, there are actually rules to Christmas!

The Michigan State Fire Marshal wants you and your family to have both a merry and safe holiday season. Here are the guidelines they encourage you to follow this season when it comes to Christmas trees and decorations:

Did you know: Michigan produces 2 million Christmas trees each year?

I had no idea Michigan was such a key part of Christmas. We're actually one of the top 3 producers of Christmas trees in the nation, which adds up to a booming $40 million commercial Christmas tree industry, per the Michigan Ag Council.

In fact, a Michigan farm was chosen as the supplier of the 2025 White House Christmas tree.

In order to avoid having your Christmas tree go up in smoke like The Griswolds' in Christmas Vacation each year the Michigan State Fire Marshal reminds residents of the potential dangers Christmas trees and decorations may present.

Throughout the year, and during holiday seasons in particular, questions arise concerning the use of decorations in various occupancies. In an effort to provide guidance for fire service personnel and other interested parties, the Bureau of Fire Services has reviewed and summarized requirements of state regulations - Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Growth, Bureau of Fire Services

Remember, it's always best practice to only turn on your lights and decorations when there is a responsible person present to supervise.

