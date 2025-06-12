Fewer Michiganders are seeking bottle deposit refunds and the State of Michigan is keeping the change.

I'm surprised by this new report from Axios Detroit claiming Michigan's bottle return rates are plummeting-- in this economy?

Why Does Michigan Have a Bottle Deposit, Anyway?

Michigan's Bottle Bill was passed by voters in 1976 when, at the time, the littering of bottles and cans was a big problem not only in Michigan but across the entire United States. See: Keep America Beautiful: The Crying Indian commercial.

Lawmakers in Michigan figured folks would be more likely to recycle if there were a monetary incentive, and they were right! The bill not only promoted recycling but also created jobs at local recycling plants.

As of 2020 the State of Michigan reported that 73% of all bottles and cans were returned but now it seems we can't be bothered. What changed?

Read More: Should Disposable Vapes Have a Deposit in Michigan Like Cans?

Why It's Not Worth it:

According to the report from Axios Detroit, there are several factors cited as to why Michiganders feel their returns are no longer worth the hassle including foul bottle return rooms, too many rejected containers, and a measly 10 cents per bottle return rate.

It also seems as though we've mostly given up on the premise of bottle returns since the Covid-19 pandemic when all the return rooms were closed. All those stinky bottles and cans we had stored out in the garage were just easier to set out in the curbside recycling bin vs. hauling them back once returns were accepted again.

Where Does the Money Go?

Axios reports nearly $116 million went unclaimed last year with $87.6 million of that going to the State. Per Michigan law the first $1 million in unclaimed bottle deposits goes to a state police fund,

Of the remainder, 75% goes into a state environmental fund and 25% goes back to the retailers who collect empties...Michigan's treasury department is in charge of collecting and distributing unredeemed deposits

So, it's not necessarily a bad thing that all this money is going unclaimed but for me, personally, every ten cents counts and I will continue to schlep all my sticky, smelly returnables to Meijer every few weeks.

