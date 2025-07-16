From rat hunters to modern lawmakers, this story reveals how we’ve evolved past some strange laws. You won’t want to miss the details.

May 19th, 2000, was a day of celebration in the rat community. Remy and Splinter can finally rest easy with the bounty off their tails. I hope their families are celebrating over a cheese block. Why? Because that is the day that Michigan repealed 'The Rat Bounty Law of 1915.' The law was technically called The Public Act 50 of 1950. This is an excerpt of that law, according to American Greatness,

Any person who kills a black, brown, grey, or Norway rat shall be entitled to receive ten (.10) cents for each head of a rat that is presented to the city, township, or village clerk.

Rat bounty in Michigan Photo by Nikolett Emmert on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE: Jamestown Canyon Virus Detected In Kalamazoo County Mosquitos

READ MORE: Jamestown Canyon Virus Detected In Kalamazoo County Mosquitos

There were rules you had to follow to collect your dimes for rat heads. For example, you couldn't just show up with one rat head. Ain't nobody gots time for that. To receive a bounty, you must present a bundle of at least 5 rat heads.

Talk about a rat race. These people were out here chasing dimes. Turns out, the real cheese wasn’t in the trap; it was at the township clerk’s office

In the late '90s and early 2000s, the Michigan State Law Revision Task Force started nibbling away at outdated laws like the rat bounty act. Nobody wants their homes or businesses to be overrun by rats. So, why repeal this law? Imagine working in a local government building on a day somebody shows up with a bunch of rat heads and demands his bounty. Not to mention, rodents simply are not the problem that they were 100 years ago.

I guess back in the day it paid to be a rat, on rats. I'll show myself out.

Is It Illegal? Answering Frequently Asked Questions About Michigan Laws Michigan has a lot of different laws - and some things that many THINK are illegal/legal that are actually the opposite. Let's take a look and provide answers to 50+ commonly asked questions about Michigan laws. Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed