Abandoned Historic Black Cemetery Discovered In Michigan

As we all know, death is one of the unavoidable things in life as one day will we all take our final breathe. The interesting thing about life is that we all live completely different than the next person, yet we all end up in the same place, a morgue. The burial process is one of the most emotional experiences for someone and as simple as it may be now, that wasn't always the case.

America wasn't always the melting pot of a country that it is today, in fact, many people were subject to unfair treatment for a number of reasons. One of the most marginalized groups in America has always been the black community. They were brough over by force, used and treated as slaves, and still had to deal with institutionalized racism after the abolishment of slavery.

This would mean purchasing important items, owning bank accounts, finding a job, and many more basic necessities of life were harder to come by. Unfortunately, this unfair treatment would extend beyond out natural lives on Earth. In fact, America made sure that segregation and racism were practiced during burial rituals as well.

Did You Know About This Historic Abandoned Black Cemetery In Michigan?

Up until the mid 1960s, Black Americans were seen as less than and, in some cases, that's still some people's thought process today. White people disliked black people so much during these times that they wouldn't even allow them to be buried in the same cemeteries. That's why there are tons of cemeteries around the country that were "black only" or "white only" at some point.

One of those historical cemeteries was discovered in Michigan after it had been abandoned for over 60 years. Bridge Michigan reports the following:

Historic preservationist Kat Slocum walked across an empty field at the end of a dead-end road, poking a thin, rubber-tipped pole into the scruffy grass and overgrown brush until she hit something hard. She and volunteers dug carefully around the area until a headstone emerged. Sophronia Brock 1900-1961

This was the 5th grave uncovered on the day in question as they combed through the Woodlawn Cemetery. Although abandoned this is Washtenaw County’s only documented Black cemetery. Woodlawn was the resting place for over 150 black Americans was established in 1946 by the Rev. Garther Roberson Sr. of Second Baptist Church.

This was one of few options for black citizens to be buried in the area as segregation very much still alive and well. Roberson passed away in 1955 before passing ownership of the cemetery to his wife, Estella Roberson and Mrs. Booker Rhonenee. They would declare bankruptcy shortly after acquisition and the cemetery was abandoned by 1965.

Today, volunteers are working to restore the site, and they have already uncovered about 60 headstones, including at least 18 veterans. They are joining a working cause to restore many of the black only cemeteries around the country but others in Michigan aren't as well documented as Woodlawn is.

After the restoration, Washtenaw County is expected to pay for a professional landscaping company to care for the grounds and preserve the cemetery. They will also be cleaning and replacing headstones as needed to ensure the property doesn't fall into despair again.