Michigan’s Best Hiking Trail Connects Two Wineries

Wine motived?

I'm outdoorsy in that I like to drink wine on the patio. During fall in Michigan you're more likely to find me on the couch, sipping wine, and bingeing my true crime documentaries than out hiking the trails.

Get our free mobile app

Well, what if I told you in West Michigan it's possible to hike from one winery to the next? Now I've got your attention, right?

Round Barn Winery Baroda, MI Round Barn Winery via Google Maps loading...

While it may take a bit of coaxing I'm not above taking a leisurely stroll or easy-level hike, it would sure help to motivate me if I knew there were a perfectly chilled bottle of wine waiting at the finish line for me.

I know when you think "Michigan wine" places like Traverse City come to mind, but if you travel a little further south down to the Baroda, Michigan area you'll find a handful of great craft breweries and wineries tucked away off the beaten path-- including this unique tasting trail experience:

Mt. Tabor Trails

This 3.6 mile trail takes hikers through woodlands and vineyards connecting Tabor Hill Winery with Round Barn Estate (note: Round Barn has several locations). Trailheads can be accessed from either brewery and are open during business hours.

Mt. Tabor Trail SW Michigan Visit Southwest Michigan via TikTok loading...

While hiking the trail is free, patrons are encouraged to purchase food and beverage from either location to bring along while you explore the trails 3 difficulty levels: easiest, moderate, or hardest.

Yes, you are encouraged to drink while you hike!

I first discovered the Mt. Tabor Trails via TikTok and while it looks like a beautiful hike during the summer, I bet it's even better during the fall colors. More on the Mt. Tabor Trails here.

10 Southwest Michigan Wineries Perfect for Date Night Looking for a nice outing for your next date night? You can try some wine at these 10 SW Michigan wineries Gallery Credit: Google Maps, Tiktok