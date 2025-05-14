Whether cooking a weeknight meal or grilling for a crowd, many Indiana residents want to enjoy the best quality meat with their meal. And you'll find the best cuts at one major retailer in the Hoosier state with the highest quality meat department.

Major Retailer In Indiana Has Highest Quality Meat Department

Chowhound ranked grocery chains in the U.S. and found 12 with high-quality meat departments. Stores were rated according to customer reviews, professional evaluations, and store policies regarding sourcing, feed, and treatment. And there's one preferred by home chefs, celebrity chefs, and professional butchers alike.

Get our free mobile app

Costco sells a lot of its meat in bulk, and the company's standards for meat quality are incredibly high. Chowhound says Costco's meat department also gets high praise from some well-known celebrity chefs:

The home of the famed cheap rotisserie chickens is also home to one of Julia Child's preferred meat departments, so you know you can't really go wrong at Costco. The meat department at the much-loved warehouse club is a favorite of professional butchers, too, and it has a well-deserved reputation for stocking plentiful amounts of different cuts.

There's also one surprising retailer on the list:

Many shoppers may perceive Walmart's meat to be of lower quality compared to other grocery stores, but Chowhound says that's not the case:

Walmart itself also gets good marks for meat quality. Ribeye, tomahawk, and cowboy steaks have been singled out as great, and plenty of online comments say Walmart has been consistently good for quality meat.

Other popular chains that made the list in Indiana include Aldi, Whole Foods, and Sam's Club.

Major Retail Chains In Indiana Shutting Down Locations In 2025 These retailers are closing stores in 2025 Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson