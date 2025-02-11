New Deal Will Bring High-Speed Internet to Rural Michigan Community

One rural Michigan community is preparing for exciting updates with their largest infrastructure investment ever.

Funded in part by the American Rescue Plan Act, a new deal will bring fiber and high-speed internet to nearly 600 homes in Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

According to a press release from fiber internet provider 123NET "Michigan's #1 Fiber Internet Provider" is expanding in rural Allegan County. A new agreement between the internet provider and Lee Township will bring,

an additional 15 miles of fiber to bring high-performance internet access to approximately 600 additional unserved or underserved homes as part of the Allegan County-Wide Broadband Project.

The Allegan County-Wide Broadband Project is a $65 million effort to bring reliable internet access to residents unable to use this essential service. The project originally began in 2023 and is set to be completed by the end of 2025.

Construction of the new Lee Township portion of the project will begin later this year summer. Currently the project has helped connect communities such as Allegan, Martin, Otsego, Shelbyville, and Watson Township stay connected, among others.

Chuck Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer at 123NET says,

Lee Township is embarking on its largest infrastructure investment to date. They have heard the concern from residents over the past several years that access to reliable and affordable internet is critical and still unavailable...it’s about empowering communities and individuals with the tools for success in an increasingly digital world.

Despite all the anger and confusion the recent Tiktok ban sparked, it is important to note e-learning and homework require reliable internet access, as well as home security systems, home businesses, and life-saving medical devices. Check here to see if your home is eligible.

Five Area Codes Michiganders Should Never Answer Gallery Credit: Canva