Here Are Your Official Michigan Olympic Winter Games

We've already seen some amazing performances come out of the Winter Olympics this year. Sean White recently pulled off one of the most amazing spectacles in the sport of snowboarding to capture the Gold Medal this week. Already the United States has already taken home 5 Gold Medals, 2 Silver, and 2 Bronze. But let's talk about the real Winter Olympics.

Every year it seems Michigan winters like to mess with us and give us a different weather pattern than the year before. Each new winter brings new challenges for the residents of Michigan so I figured, why not make winters here official Olympic games? It sure would help pass the time. Let's take a look at this year's games and see where you rank:

1. Black Ice Figure Skating- Nothing beats coming out of your house after a warm winter day to a 20-degree morning where the earth has laid out a fresh patch of black ice that you're about to discover. I've never pulled off a Triple Axel before but it almost happened this morning.

2. Two Man Car-Stuck-In-The-Snow- Push- This is always an exciting game to watch from my bedroom window with hot cocoa in hand. Just last week, two gentlemen in my apartment complex took the Bronze after it took them 4 minutes and 37 seconds to get their car out from the snow. Some more training and they'll surely take the Gold next year.

3. Finding Your Car In A Blizzard- You knew you should have paid more attention or written it down somewhere but now you're out of luck. Making sure you keep a note of where you left your car before grocery shopping is crucial to not being stranded pushing a heavy cart through the snow, which is a sport in itself.

4.Driving At Night- Shout out to these modern-day gladiators who traverse the winter roads at night while battling snow build up, black ice, and unsalted roads. Those who don't spin out and end up in a ditch or accident are true Olympians.

5. Early Morning Snow Removal- This is a classic but it still remains one of the most arduous and mentally fatiguing Michigan Winter Olympic sports of all time. You have to be a true pro at this if you want to compete with the big dogs. Set up a system, practice, and one day you'll be up there in the ranks of the elite.

Where do you see yourself ranking in these Michigan Winter Olympic sporting events? Let us know on facebook! Good luck.