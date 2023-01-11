Although I was born and raised in Michigan, the Great Lakes State constantly keeps me guessing! Just what I think I've learned all there is to know about the Mitten-- I learn something new.

We all know the major points of interest on our "handy" map of Michigan: Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, and Kalamazoo for example but what about all the space in between?

On The Map

You never know what you're going to find while you're traversing the lesser traveled roads of Michigan's countryside. There are plenty of hidden gems out there, including the town names themselves!

I was recently traveling across the state to visit family on the east side and I decided to take the back roads this time just to see something new other than the interstate. I couldn't believe how many uniquely named small towns we've got here in the Mitten. Some of these definitely made me do a double take!

I couldn't help but wonder the backstory behind many of these small town names, but with some it was quite obvious the original settlers drew inspiration from communities across the globe-- or even below it! See: Hell, Michigan.

Around the World

With all the recent airline mishaps during the holidays and the price of flights in general, international travel doesn't really fit into the budget of most Americans. But what if I told you there was a way to travel the globe without leaving the Mitten?

Check out these small Michigan towns that share names with other well-known cities across the globe. I smell a road trip!

13 Town Names That Don't Sound Like They Belong In Michigan Check out these small Michigan towns whose namesake's are located across the globe.