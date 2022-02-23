Why is Ohio Having the Naughtiest February Ever?

Moral of the story: make sure you have the keys before you put handcuffs on your boyfriend.

A couple of crazy incidents happened in Ohio in a one-week span that makes you wonder what exactly is going on in the Buckeye state. We all remember the huge "Ice fishing promotes prostitution" scandal, right? In that same week, a drunk woman was found in the wrong home and another woman handcuffed her boyfriend for a naughty time before she realized she didn't have keys to the handcuffs.

Strongsville, Ohio - February 8th, 2022

A homeowner called police when he found himself confronting an allegedly intoxicated woman who was there to "protect her home" according to Cleveland.com,

The man told dispatch that he was trying to keep her from going farther into his home. She told the resident she was there to protect the home, despite the fact that she didn’t live there.

To make this story even stranger, she thought she had entered the home of her ex-husband who lived nearby. So, she was in fact, attempting to gain access to a home that was not hers in the first place. She just got the wrong home. The self-proclaimed protector of homes was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-intoxicated.

Lyndhurst, Ohio - February 15th, 2022

A 41-year-old woman called 9-1-1 the morning after Valentine's Day because she had her boyfriend on lock. It wasn't even 11 A.M. yet when the frisky Buckeye realized she had handcuffed her boyfriend to the bed but had no keys to unlock him. Cleveland.com says that police were able to enter the bedroom and release the man from what I'm sure will be a Valentine's Day celebration he'll never forget.

