Drivers in Michigan have a ton of cool options when it comes to picking out a license plate for their vehicle. Now there is a brand new digital license plate option you can get.

Digital license plate company Reviver has given drivers in California and Arizona the option to have a customized digital license plate. And as of June 10th, 2022 Michiganders can do the same thing.

WHAT IS A DIGITAL LICENSE PLATE?

The Reviver license plate

TWO DIGITAL LICENSE PLATE OPTIONS

In a press release, Reviver shared the two device options. The first is a battery-powered, self-installed model with a replaceable 5-year battery available at $19.95/month;

The second option is a hard-wired, professionally installed model with integrated telematics features and a backlit display, at $24.95/month. If I had to choose between those two I would probably go with the hard-wired version because I wouldn't want to have to change the battery for the license plate.

Both of the devices offer users a way to connect their vehicle with a set of services including registration renewal, vehicle location services, and security features such as easily reporting it stolen.

PERSONALIZE YOUR DIGITAL LICENSE PLATE

You can switch between light or dark mode and personalize your banner message.

REVIVER REGISTRATION RENEWAL

You're able to complete your vehicle registration renewal right from your smartphone.

REVIVER VEHICLE LOCATION SERVICES

You can receive instant alerts on your phone letting you know if your vehicle moves. You can also report it stolen through the app.

INSTALLING A REVIVER DIGITAL LICENSE PLATE

For the driver that licenses to customize and show off their personality, this is a really cool option. I might have considered it if I didn't just get one of the newer Michigan license plate options.

