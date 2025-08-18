One of Michigan's most missed dining spots is actually hiding an eerie secret.

When was the last time you dined at a Sam's Joint restaurant in Michigan? At its peak the family-owned chain boasted nine locations across the state but today only a handful of buildings remain.

Get our free mobile app

It was always a special occasion when my family went out to eat at our local Sam's Joint in Plainwell, Michigan. Those fond memories have begun to fade away but there are two things I'll never forget about any Sam's Joint location: the unique décor and taxidermy throughout the restaurant and the best ranch I've ever tasted in my entire life.

However, I had no idea the history the building at 675 10th Street in Plainwell housed.

Sam's Joint Plainwell, MI Sam's Joint Plainwell, MI - Lauren G/TSM loading...

According to historians the building was originally built as an inn back in the horse and buggy days. That checks out considering the history of nearby "Cookieville" located along the Kalamazoo-Grand Rapids stagecoach line. Weary travelers needed a place to rest their head after a full days travel.

Calvin Cutler White bought the section of land in 1833 and built what was known as the "Red Brick House" eventually becoming known as the Red Brick Inn and then the Red Brick Tavern. Multiple sources claim the establishment was a stop on the Underground Railroad-- could the spirits of those unable to complete their journey still linger?

There have been reports of former staff and visitors hearing disembodied voices or seeing lights or people in the windows of the scarcely occupied building. Adds Plainwell's Trojan Torch,

The joint itself used to be one of the legs of the underground railroad, and many people were shuffled through the basement yearly – some not making it alive. A man also reportedly hung himself in the attic of the building, and several car accidents also are said to have left more ghosts to haunt the area.

Get Spooked By Michigan’s Most Haunted Hotels Gallery Credit: Brad Carpenter

What Happened to These Iconic Kalamazoo Businesses? 10 Nostalgic Spots That Closed Too Soon Gallery Credit: Google Street View, Canva, and Dana Marshall