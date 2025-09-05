Highly Contagious Viral Disease Spreading In Indiana Schools

Back to school in Indiana means new classes, new teachers, and reunions with friends after summer break. It also means cases of colds, stomach bugs, and other common illnesses. And Indiana schools are confirming that one highly contagious viral disease continues to spread rapidly.

According to Children's Health, back-to-school illnesses increase as children's immune systems are exposed to a wider variety of new germs in crowded classrooms, hallways, and cafeterias. Throughout the Midwest, there has been a rise in cases of one viral disease that affects children, and more cases are showing up in the Hoosier State.

Two Indiana schools recently reported a surge in cases of the Coxsackie virus, also known as hand, foot, and mouth disease. Tippecanoe County High School paused freshman football after several confirmed and suspected cases of HFMD. And the viral disease doesn't just affect kids.

While it is most common among young children, anyone can contract HFMD and can get it more than once in their life. Symptoms include a fever, sore throat, and a rash or lesions.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent the spread of hand, foot, and mouth disease is through hand washing. Because the disease is so contagious, those with the illness should limit their exposure while they have symptoms.

