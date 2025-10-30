Many Indiana residents are preparing for Halloween fun, celebrating with neighborhood parties and kids racing door-to-door for treats. However, Indiana officials have issued several warnings to avoid real-life nightmares on one of the most dangerous nights of the year.

Authorities Issue Urgent Halloween Warnings For Indiana Residents

The Indiana State Police (ISP) has recently released a statement urging parents to check trick-or-treat bags for potentially unsafe candy. The warning comes after authorities discovered counterfeit candy and snacks containing THC and hallucinogenic mushroom products, packaged in wrappers that were nearly identical to the authentic product.

Officials warn parents that children should only eat unopened candies and other treats that are in their original wrappers and inspect anything suspicious. Police also urge trick-or-treaters to only visit homes with the porch light on, only accept treats at the door, and never go inside a stranger’s home. But candy warnings aren't the only danger Indiana residents should be aware of on Halloween.

According to Safe Kids, children are more than twice as likely to get hit by a car while trick-or-treating as on any other day. Residents are urged to help keep kids safe from traffic incidents by turning on headlights early in the day to spot kids from further away, reminding children to cross streets at corners and crosswalks, and carrying glow sticks or flashlights. Police also suggest that children trick-or-treat while it's still light outside and follow their communities' trick-or-treating hours.

