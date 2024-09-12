6 Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Michigan in 2024
Looking for Halloween costume ideas for adults and children? Here are some popular costumes and idea starters.
Some people like to blend in or try to have the best Harley Quinn costume and others want to set themselves apart and try to be the only person at a party with their costume. If you're trying to set yourself apart, the 6 costumes are likely going to be a big fat no for you. If that's the case, at least you'll know what to avoid.
6 Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Michigan in 2024
Raygun - Australian Breakdancer
37-year-old Dr. Rachael Gunn mocked athletes and an entire culture with her Kangaroo Hop and Shopping Cart moves in the 2024 Summer Olympics. There will be many people in green tracksuits doing strange things with their bodies this Halloween.
JoJo Siwa
Has had quite the year. She publically proclaimed that she was the creator of a new music genre, "gay pop." Then uploaded dance videos that went viral leaving the world laughing in concern.
Deadpool
Deadpool has been a popular go-to costume for years. However, this latest movie will have Michiganders dressed in red doing the "Bye Bye Bye" dance in the streets. We may even see Dogpool, Babypool or Peter this year.
Beetlejuice
The long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice just hit theatre in early September. We will see many variations of this character inspired by the new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
Wolverine
It is no surprise that the Deadpool & Wolverine movie did so well at the box office. I would be surprised if I didn't see at least 5 Wolverines at one party this year. And you know somebody is going to pull off dead Wolverine.
A Detroit Lion holding a Superbowl Trophy
I had to generate the picture above of a Detroit Lion holding a Super Bowl trophy for obvious reasons. However, this year is the year. Since the Lions are coming of a historic football season and is a favorite to win the Super Bowl, this costume seems like a no-brainer.
What do you think? Did we miss a big one? What will you dress up as this year?
READ MORE: No Safe Travels on the Most Haunted Road in Michigan
The Past Lives of All 37 Michigan 'Spirit Halloween' Stores
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
10 Interesting Facts About the Movie 'Halloween'
Gallery Credit: YouTube, Getty