Gun Lake Casino Pays Out Big To A Portage Gambler

It took one lucky quarter to make a Portage residents dreams come true.

Gun Lake Casino is reporting that the 3rd largest payout they have done was won by a person from Portage who wants to remain anonymous. How mach cash are we talking about? $239,257.00!

Even though the Portage winner is shying away from the press, they did have a statement for Mlive...

I felt good about the day and then it happened. It was unfricken-believable. I cannot wait to share with my friends and family. I have so many trips in mind that I cannot wait to go enjoy.

In case you are wondering what machine the winner was playing on when they struck gold, it was the International Gaming Technology Wheel of Fortune slot machine. Maybe it will pay out again soon, may luck be a lady for you when you play.

If you would like to see if you are the next big will winner, Gun Lake Casino is located off Exit 61 on U.S. 131, halfway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

May the odds forever be in your favor!