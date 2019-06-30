Cedar Point Again Named Top Amusement Park
Cedar Point apparently has some vocal fans. The Sandusky, Ohio amusement park again named Top Amusement Park by readers of USAToday's 10Best website.
The top honor comes with additional accolades, for Steel Vengeance being named top roller coaster, and Hotel Breakers being named top amusement park hotel.
Cedar Point, Steel Vengeance and Hotel Breakers were chosen to be included in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards by a panel of experts that includes a combination of editors from USA TODAY and travel industry contributors. Online voting for the awards lasted four weeks and readers were allowed to vote for their favorites in each category, once per day. - Cedar Point press release.
The cherry on top of Cedar Point's cake is another "Certificate of Excellence" from TripAdvisor.com (be warned, clicking of Trip Advisor's link opens numerous pop-ups and accesses other parts of your browser)
This is where it goes over the top. Five years of "Excellence" awards "earns" you a spot in TripAdvisor's Hall of Fame.