A week ago, Growlers fans were ecstatic to see the return of Coach Drake to the field as Kalamazoo was waxing the field with Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders.

The Growlers ended up winning 7-5, but it wasn't without criticism from the team's number one manager behind the first base line.

The 8-year-old Coach Drake made his presence known early on in the game, criticizing the home plate umpires strike zone, calling it trash.

Ultimately, as you can see, Coach Drake was tossed from the game, much to the disappointment of the several thousand in attendance that night.

BUT, it wasn't the end of the on-field shenanigans from the young coaching staff. Three innings later, a NEW young "mustached" coach out of the dugout made his way toward the mound to have words with the umpire... but there was no fooling him.

The return of Coach Drake is a fun one for the Growlers, as he's been a staple of the on-field antics for quite some time. This is now his fourth season with the team, practically growing up right in front of the city of Kalamazoo, and Growlers fans.

His antics on the field are a bit of a rallying cry for fans and the team.

In 2019, Coach Drake went viral (then only six years old) for going ballistic on an umpire for a bad call.

The Growlers are currently in first place in the Great Lakes East Division of the Northwoods League. The closest team to them, just happens to be the closest team in proximity, too - the Battle Creek Battle Jacks - who are making their premiere this season to the league.

You can watch Northwoods League Games live this year on ESPN+, as well as Battle Jacks games.