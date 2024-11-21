Many Michigan residents enjoy a meal made with ground beef. But Michigan residents are warned that a recent recall of over 160,000 pounds of ground beef now affects the Great Lakes state.

WARNING: Ground Beef Recalled In Michigan Over Dangerous Illness

According to the USDA, Wolverine Packing Company in Detroit, Michigan has voluntarily recalled more than 160,000 pounds of beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli. Officials are concerned after multiple illnesses were reported linked to eating ground beef.

The recall was initiated as part of an investigation by the USDA and the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health (MDA). The investigation began when multiple people reported illnesses after consuming ground beef. Investigators determined there was a link between the ground beef products and the people in the illness cluster. The MDA says 15 people have become ill after eating the beef. E. coli symptoms to look out for include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting.

The recall involves fresh and frozen ground beef products distributed to restaurants nationwide. The fresh products feature a “use by” date of 11/14/2024 while the frozen products are marked with a production date of 10/22/24. The FDA urges restaurants not to serve these products and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. The USDA has listed the full product details and labels on its website.

