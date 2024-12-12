Many Michigan residents prepare for the holiday season before Christmas Day arrives. It's good to plan where you can get a last-minute gift or food item, as several stores have confirmed their doors will be closed for the holiday.

What Grocery Stores Will Be Closed On Christmas Day In Michigan?

Most department and grocery stores in Michigan are open for our convenience 7 days a week. Since many people have the day off for a holiday, some of us are looking to head to our favorite retailers to shop. Some stores in Michigan have special holiday hours on Christmas or will remain open.

Many CVS and Walgreens locations remain open to grab last-minute items. If you’re on the road or need something small, gas stations and convenience stores such as Speedway and Circle K are your best bet. However, more companies will close their doors completely for an important reason; to allow employees to enjoy the holiday.

Many major retailers, including Target and Walmart, have committed to closing on holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. These same retailers also close early on December 24th, so if you plan to stock up before the big day it's best to check with your local stores for their business hours on Christmas Eve.

Other stores in Michigan have also confirmed they will observe the holiday. Check the list below for more grocery stores that will close on Christmas.

