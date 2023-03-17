9 Year Old Grand Rapids Girl Earns Jiu-Jitsu World Ranking

And during National Women's History Month, too? Incredible.

A Grand Rapids girl, just 9 years old, has ranked number one in the world in her age group for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Meet Reagan Green. According to Fox 17, Reagan first entered her local jiu-jitsu studio when she was just 4 years old. Since then, she has participated in 454 matches in 60 tournaments across 11 states.

In total, she has won 45 gold medals:

Her latest success came last weekend when she snagged the title of No. 1 in the world in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 8- and 9-year-olds. That includes boys and girls.

So, what's next for the young superstar? More competitions, of course.

Her father, Jeff, was quoted saying,

She has her sights set on becoming No. 1 in the 'Under-18' divisions for Grappling Industries, who hosts a tournament here in Grand Rapids, March 25 at DeVos Place.

From there, you have competitions with organizations like the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation which looks pretty intense. See their website here. But, there's no doubt about it...if Reagan is already dominating her sport at just 9 years old, fellow competitors better step up their game for future matches.

Currently, Reagan trains with Unity Jiu Jitsu in Grand Rapids. I'm not sure if they're accepting new students but, if your child sees this and feels inspired or you think it's something they would benefit from, you can find their website here.

If you, as an adult, are interested in learning more about self-defense, there are a few places around Kalamazoo and Battle Creek that offer classes:

