Grand Opening of Torti Taco in Downtown Battle Creek

The wait is over!

Torti Taco's second location opens on Monday, February 21, 2022. It has been about one and a half years since it was first announced that the owners of Torti Taco were looking to expand by opening a second location in downtown Battle Creek.

The ability to open a second location was thanks in part to a $250,000 grant from Battle Creek Unlimited. The pandemic created many delays along the way and in March 2021 it was announced that the second location would be the building that once housed Pastrami Joe's

Once the location was finally settled, there was another delay with construction. Finding enough workers amidst the chaos of COVID-19 and the accompanying restrictions caused further delays. Followed by supply shortages. By August 2021 there were finally signs of the popular Battle Creek taco eatery taking shape in downtown Battle Creek.

The second location will have some key differences from the Beckley Road location. For starters, alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. The second location will also have music, an oyster bar, a menu from Mexico, and several televisions to watch a game. What hasn't changed is the amazing tacos.

Torti Taco Bar and Grill is located at 80 West Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. It features a garage-style door that can be opened on warmer days and has a decidedly more modern decor than the original Torti Taco location.

