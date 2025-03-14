Michigan Restaurant Offers On-Site Daycare During Date Night

Parents across Michigan know one of the hardest parts of date night is finding reliable childcare.

This idea almost makes too much sense. Why don't more Michigan establishments offer something similar?

Detroit-area restaurant owner Michael Ivkov tells WXYZ a quick Google search revealed only a handful of restaurants in California who offered such a service. This concept could forever revolutionize date night!

If you're a parent then you know it's hard enough finding and scheduling "adult time" together, but thanks to Host Utica date night just got a lot easier. Each week on-site childcare is offered to diners Tuesday through Thursday from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m..

Parents Night Out

Parents are welcome to bring their children, up to age 12, to the restaurant's second floor daycare where CPR-certified professionals will watch over them. Parents must make their daycare reservation a day in advance and if bringing small children, they must at least be able to sit up on their own.

Prices start at $8 per child for the first 1.5 hours with an additional $3 per child for each additional 30 minutes. The charge will be added on to your final bill. Children are welcome to bring their own games and devices, but select activities will also be provided. You can even send food up to your kids too-- or not.

Regarding the program Host Utica's website says,

Our Owners, Michael & Andrea, are parents to 2 small boys, ages 4 & 2. From first hand experience, they know and believe it is important for couples to have uninterrupted time to reconnect and date each other again. It can be difficult and costly to arrange a babysitter, so we are taking care of that for you!

We would love to see this concept spread across Michigan, and beyond! Find out more about Host Utica here.

