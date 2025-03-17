Michigan is home to award-winning restaurants with menus offering delicious dishes for whatever cuisine you crave. If you're looking for a tasty plate of scratch-made comfort food, you'll find it at one spot named the best Italian restaurant in the Great Lakes state.

Popular Michigan Spot Named Best Italian Restaurant In The State

Lovefood ranked the best Italian restaurant in every state in the U.S. to indulge in delicious homemade pasta and more. And it's no surprise that one Michigan gem makes the list for its tasty thin-crust, Italian-style, and specialty pizzas.

Supino Pizzeria serves small-town Italian pizza in the heart of Detroit and prides itself on using only the freshest ingredients to create these flavorful pies. Lovefood says:

This legendary restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market is loved for its gargantuan pepperoni pies and white (no sauce) pizzas, such as the spinach, feta, white onion, and Kalamata olive option. Partnering up with local producers, Supino Pizzeria champions organic ingredients.

Try the popular City Wing Thing Pizza with red sauce, smoked chicken, smoked gouda, banana pepper, roasted garlic, and fresh mozzarella. Or the Bismarck topped with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, Fra’mani ham, and egg. Customers also rave about the Short Rib lasagna made with braised short rib, bechamel sauce, and marinara sauce. And Lovefood says you don't want to skip dessert:

Be sure to follow your pizza with a house-made cannoli, stuffed with chocolate sauce and pistachios.

Try the best Italian restaurant with two locations in Detroit, Supino Pizzeria.

