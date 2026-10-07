Who steals an entire sign?!

Especially a sign as iconic as this one. Did the thieves think no one would notice? Come on! On October 7 the rangers at Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park shared some bizarre news: the iconic entrance sign has gone missing.

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Have You Seen This Sign?

It only takes one bad apple to ruin the bunch, but how many people did it take to sneak out this sign? According to the park’s post, the sign went missing sometime between Saturday night, October 3, and the early morning hours of Sunday, October 4:

This isn’t just any sign — it’s ICONIC! It’s the spot so many visitors stop to photograph when they arrive at the Porkies. Generations of visitors have memories with this sign, and we want it back where it belongs! HELP US FIND OUR SIGN! -- Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - the Porkies via Facebook

....it's a sign! And not a very small one at that. What kind of animal would do such a thing? Mankind, that's who.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - the Porkies via Facebook Porcupine Mountains Entrance Sign

Park officials say law enforcement have been notified and the search is on for the missing sign. Anyone with additional information or any leads may contact Porcupine Mountains Park Headquarters (906-885-5275, ext. 0) or the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department (906-884-4901).

However, at the end of the day, the park just wants their sign back. Please bring it back-- no questions asked!

Now, I've never been to "The Porkies" myself, but I did just get back from a Pure Michigan vacation to Beaver Island and Suttons Bay. I truly cannot put into words how special our state is, or how lucky we are to call this Pleasant Peninsula home. From the lakes and beaches to the small towns and hidden gems, there’s always another beautiful corner of Michigan waiting to be discovered.

And that’s what makes a story like this so strange. That sign isn’t just a piece of wood sitting at the entrance to a state park. For countless visitors, it’s the first photo, the first memory and a little piece of their Pure Michigan adventure.

It's unfortunate someone had to go and ruin it for others. DO BETTER . Bring back the sign.

Pure Michigan Experiences I’m Adding to My Fall Bucket List Ready for a different kind of Michigan fall? This year I'm trading the apple picking for chestnut picking, cranberry bogs and other uniquely "Pure Michigan" autumn experiences. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon