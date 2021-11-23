Gov. Whitmer: COVID-19 Surge in Michigan Means “further guidance” Coming from MDHHS

Many areas in Michigan are facing one of the worst waves in quite some time when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. Does this mean that mandates might be issued again? Very likely not.

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that her health department is expected to release "additional guidance" in the near future to try to combat the surge in cases of the virus. But she made clear, during an appearance in Shiawassee County, that she is not encouraging mandates and will strongly continue urging vaccinations and education related to COVID-19 vaccines.

Currently, the amount of adult Michigan residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has hit a seven-month high. According to numbers released on Monday, 3,699 individuals were at hospitals in the state due to the virus. Positive tests for the virus also reached the highest weekly rate in over a year. Michigan continues to lead the United States in new cases as well.

"If you're congregating with a bunch of people indoors, it's wise to make sure everyone is vaccinated. And if they're not, encourage them to do that. Take this opportunity to tell your loved ones how much you love them and how much you want to spend Christmas with them. It's time to get vaccinated."

Whitmer said that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will soon release more guidance as the state gets closer to the upcoming holidays, including Thanksgiving approaching this week.