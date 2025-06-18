It's not just you! Spring allergy season is, in fact, lasting longer in Michigan. Is there any relief in sight?

A new report shared by Bridge Michigan claims symptoms are worsening and could pose serious health risks from prolonged exposure. Here's what Michigan allergy sufferers need to know:

Sneezing? Itchy eyes? Runny nose?

You're not the only one! According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) nearly 60 million people suffer from rhinitis or "hay fever" each year with,

Pollen-related medical expenses [surpassing] $3 billion annually, with almost half attributed to prescription medication costs.

Be prepared to continue coughing up the cash for allergy meds as spring allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer in Michigan.

Yes, Climate Change is to Blame

Expert claim Michigan has been experiencing longer fall seasons and milder springs allowing weeds more time to produce pollen-- your current suffering is a direct result of this. Dr. Devang Doshi, pulmonologist and allergist for Corewell Health told Bridge Michigan,

Every year we're expecting seasons to start earlier and last a little bit longer with higher pollen counts. And so the thought that pollen season tends to come and be worse every year a little bit is very true

To combat a rough allergy season experts suggest staying indoors on windy days, avoiding activities that stir up pollen such as mowing the lawn, removing clothes that have been exposed to outdoor allergens, and wearing a face mask when doing chores outside.

Find tips and over-the-counter remedies from the Mayo Clinic here.

