Beer Lovers Mourn Loss of Michigan’s Only Gluten-Free Brewery

Say it ain't so!

Can you imagine living in West Michigan, home to Grand Rapids a.k.a. Beer City USA, and not being able to imbibe and participate in our state's favorite pastime of craft beer?

Get our free mobile app

Whether its due to lifestyle choices or health-related reasons many Michiganders maintain a gluten-free diet and yes, that includes beverages too.

That's why we were so happy for our gluten-free friends when Michigan's first and only gluten-free brewery and taproom opened in Grand Rapids, Brewery Nyx.

Brewery Nyx Grand Rapids Brewery Nyx via Google Maps loading...

Brewery Nyx has been brewing and distributing their 100% gluten-free beer across the Mitten since 2020, but just celebrated the grand opening of their brand new taproom in July of 2022.

However now we're hearing the unfortunate news of their untimely closing. What went wrong?

On Friday, April 19 the brewery shared the sad news on Facebook writing,

We have had an unexpected and unfortunate turn of events but it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Brewery Nyx...We started this journey 4 years ago, with the vision to bring you the most amazing gluten-free beer ever produced. We believe we accomplished that goal... Your loyalty has meant the world to us, and it has been an honor, privilege, and absolute joy serving you!

For now the brewery will have limited hours and remain open until the beer is gone. Find hours and details here.

Craft Beer Community Reacts:

"Better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Thanks for everything Brewery Nyx " - Joyce Krom

"I just heard about you a week ago and was so excited to visit your place. I'm so sorry to hear of your closing." - Jodi James

"Noooo! First GF beer I've found that I like!" - Shelly Stephenitch

"We’re very very sad to see this. You made the BEST GF beer and you made us all smile. We’re thankful for everything you did for all of us." - Mary Zimmerman

Best Gluten Free Spots in West Michigan Sure we live in Beer City USA, but being Gluten Free can still have it's perks in West Michigan. Gallery Credit: Laura Hardy

For Sale: Beautiful Michigan Brewery On The Shores of Lake Superior Billed as "Michigan's first cooperatively owned brewery", Drifa Brewing Company in Marquette is listed for sale at $375k. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon