Gluten-Free? These Local Restaurants Make Dining-Out a Lot Easier

These days Michiganders are increasingly becoming more conscious of the foods they consume. The good news is whether you have a food allergy or you’re opting for a cleaner diet, gluten-free dining options are gaining popularity in the West Michigan area.

In the past, a gluten-free diet was quite difficult to maintain, especially when dining-out, as many common foods we enjoy unknowingly contain gluten. For some, that could lead to an unpleasant surprise! Fortunately for West Michigan residents, there are many great options when it comes to gluten-free foods.

Get our free mobile app

Sweet Bee’s Bakery- Paw Paw

Owner Sarah Scott’s aim is to create a spot where those with allergies and chronic health conditions can feel free and safe ordering anything off the menu. Whether you’re gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, dairy-free, keto, paleo, sugar-free, or if you simply want to try something new, all are welcome at Sweet Bee’s. https://www.sweetbeesglutenfree.com/

Latitude 42 Brewing Co.- Kalamazoo & Portage

With two area locations, Latitude 42 brings lots of gluten-free options to the table. Their gluten-free dishes are easily identifiable on the main menu and the knowledgeable staff are there to help adapt to your dietary needs. Celiac-friendly options include gluten-free buns, fries, and pastas. Their gluten-free, dairy-free mozzarella pizzas come highly recommended! When it comes to their adult beverages, all ciders are free of gluten however their beer is not. https://latitude42brewingco.com/our-menus/

Whether you’re hungry for breakfast or lunch, you’ll find plenty of vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options on the Anna’s House menu which is good news for those that love pancakes and waffles. https://annashouseus.com/our-menu/

Hunan Gardens- Kalamazoo

Even if you are gluten-free, who can resist Chinese food? Thankfully Hunan Gardens offers gluten-free noodles and gluten-free rice so you never have to go without your favorite traditional dishes. In fact, nearly every menu item can be prepared to accommodate your dietary needs.

If you’re craving pizza or a grinder, this pizza joint located next to the M-89 Cinema has got you covered. Most of their grinders can be substituted for their gluten-free option and you can also opt for a gluten-free crust when ordering your pizza. https://bc.pizza/menu/gluten-free-oven-baked-grinder/

Which West Michigan restaurant do you think offers the best gluten-free options?

These 10 Restaurants Make Visitors Fall In Love With Kalamazoo