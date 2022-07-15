Imagine living in west Michigan, home to Grand Rapids and Beer City USA, and not being able to imbibe and participate in our state's favorite pastime: craft beer.

Whether its due to lifestyle choices or health-related reasons, many Michiganders maintain a gluten-free diet and yes, that includes beverages too. Thankfully, a whole new world is about to open up for our gluten-free friends as Michigan's first and only gluten-free brewery and taproom just opened in Grand Rapids!

Get our free mobile app

Brewery Nyx has been brewery and distributing their 100% gluten-free beer across the Mitten since 2020, but just celebrated the grand opening of their brand new taproom in July of this year.

Located just south of downtown Grand Rapids, Brewery Nyx's taproom is open Thursdays and Fridays from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00-7:00 p.m. and currently has 9 different beers on tap ranging from blonde ales, to stouts, to hazy IPAs--and yes, they're all entirely gluten-free.

Of their name Brewery Nyx says, "in nixing the labels around gluten-free we’ve allowed for enjoyment without the diagnosis or dialogue" and adds,

Our beer is brewed with You in mind. The enthusiast who wants to go to happy hour, relax, and enjoy craft beer but has had to sit on the sideline because any craft beer that is worth drinking is not gluten-free. We’re here to change that.

I have several friends and family members who suffer from celiac disease and to say they were happy to hear about Brewery Nyx's new taproom is an understatement! Patrons can also feel safe visiting the new taproom as to avoid cross-contamination Brewery Nyx does not allow any outside food. There are small pre-packaged snacks available for purchase that are in line with the brewery's dedication to remaining a gluten-free space.

Like I said, this is going to open a whole new world of craft beer to my gluten-free and celiac friends. Even better is the fact that Brewery Nyx prides themselves for serving gluten-free beer that doesn't taste like gluten-free beer. There's only one way to find out--cheers!