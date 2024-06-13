West Michigan Ranch Offers Glow in the Dark Horseback Rides

Night riders, this is your chance!

This has been on my bucket list for a while now, but every time the event returns it sells out before I can claim my spot. This might be your only chance to check out the glow rides at this West Michigan ranch.

Don't miss it!

Located just outside of Allegan, Michigan this ranch offers a variety of experiences like private guided horseback riding tours, birthday parties, and carriage rides, just to name a few.

However, one unique excursion in particular has put Rise & Ride on the map: their sensational glow in the dark guided rides!

Basically, if you've ever had the desire to go horseback riding at night but hesitate because you're slightly afraid of the dark then Rise & Ride Ranch is for you.

Glow in the Dark Rides

Riders of all skill levels are invited to attend glow in the dark rides so long as they are age 8 and older. Rise & Ride offers private group rides in addition to public rides that take place throughout the season. Of the event the ranch says,

Indulge in a feast of the senses as you ride into the night, guided by a "living lantern" illuminating the woodland trails. This truly unique experience, complete with our handcrafted glow tack, is an absolute must for every horse enthusiast. A chance to connect with nocturnal nature, a gentle giant, and maybe even a little bit of magic!

​Be sure to check the schedule at Rise & Ride Ranch for public glow tours, meet and greets, and private events here.

