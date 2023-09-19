These 3 West Michigan Stables Offer Guided Horseback Riding

I've only ever been horseback riding twice in my life, both times at Girl Scout at Camp Merrie-Woode in Plainwell, but those are core memories that have stuck with me all these years later!

Now for some reason I have it in my head that as a 34 year old woman I can just jump right back in the saddle like no time has passed? On second thought, I think I might need a little guidance.

Get our free mobile app

I'm aching to hit the trails again but because I'm no longer a Girl Scout I'm not sure just where exactly in West Michigan offers such an experience. Here's what I've found when it comes to stables and liveries in the area that offer guided horseback riding tours:

Canva Canva loading...

Wild West Ranch - Fennville

The mission of Wild West Ranch is to, "share the love and joy of horses with people of all ages and abilities" and the family-owned ranch has been doing just that ever since 1995. Wild West offers everything from trail and pony rides to carriage and sleigh rides. Find their rates here.

Rise & Ride Ranch - Allegan

This ranch specializes in, "providing private experiences for people to connect with our horses" and offers guided horseback riding, private lessons, parties, carriage rides, and more! Guided rides start for ages 2 and up and will take you through wooded trails at any time of the year, no matter your skill level.

Legacy Stables - Caledonia

Known as Legacy Stables and Karin's Hose Connection, their team aims to share their, "passion for horses and enable anyone who seeks to experience the joy of the human-horse connection." The stables offer a variety of programs such as one time rides, riding lessons, birthday parties and even an "Own-Your-Own-Horse" camp for all ages and skill levels. Karin's non-profit even offers therapeutic horse encounters and field trips for all ages and abilities. As their website states, "Horses make great therapists!"

Don't forget about every shopper's favorite horse, Sandy!

Riverfront Mansion With Stables For Sale in Otsego, MI The property located next to the Kalamazoo River is listed at $2.4 million.