The inaugural event drew such a crowd that organizers have chosen to expand this year's event across 3 days.

Turns out "Stars Hollow, Connecticut" is closer to Michigan than you'd think!

If you're not familiar with the cult television comedy/drama, Gilmore Girls was a must-watch for nearly every female Millennial. From 2000-2007 we watched intently as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore loved, lost, and most importantly-- learned.

Last year Gilmore Girls super-fans Kathleen London and Laura Boote organized an event in downtown Brighton, Michigan that drew nearly 40,000 visitors. According to MLive that's five times the town's population!

For the 2025 return of the Destination Stars Hollow festival fans can expect to see businesses along downtown Brighton transformed into their favorite Stars Hollow shops such as Kim’s Antiques or grabbing a bite at Luke's diner.

Hopefully organizers are better prepared to handle the crowds this year. While event organizers themselves had no idea the inaugural event would bring such a large turnout to tiny downtown Brighton, previous attendees shared their grievances on Facebook:

" I think we are gonna skip this year. What do you think? Oh sure now it’s going to be 3 days instead of the one hot day." - Ro Dunaskiss

"We attended last year and NEVER AGAIN. It was over crowded.

I would rather buy tickets so it’s limited to how many people can attend each day" - Ashley Kaczmarczyk

"The organizers of this event did the best they could to plan it. It was their first year, and they had no way of knowing how many people were going to show up. The City of Brighton needs to step up this year and make sure this event has what it needs to be successful." - Holly Russell Glowacki

More updates will be posted as the event date gets closer. Follow along at the event website for more details.

