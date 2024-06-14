‘Gilmore Girls’ Fan Festival Will Bring Stars Hollow to Michigan

Stars Hollow is closer than you might think!

The television comedy/drama Gilmore Girls was a must-watch for nearly every female Millennial. From 2000-2007 we watched intently as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore loved, lost, and learned.

And you know what? I think we all learned a little something about ourselves too.

Grab your squad and plan a little road trip because you won't want to miss the new Gilmore Girls Fan Festival that's heading to Michigan!

On Saturday, September 21 2024 downtown Brighton, Michigan will transform into the fictional storybook town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut as each business will take on a different persona or episode from your favorite series.

Of the event festival organizers go on to say,

Participating businesses will have photo ops, special merch, themed food, to fit their theme!...Whether you're Team Jess, Team Dean, or Team Logan, this event is a must-attend for any die-hard Gilmore Girls fan. Don't miss out on the chance to celebrate your love for this iconic TV show with fellow enthusiasts!

The event is free to attend and will feature a pop-up Luke's Diner, lookalike contest, knit-a-thon, and attendees can even shop "Lorelai's Closet".

Basically, it's a reason to get out of the house and plan a day with your besties to live out your favorite Gilmore Girls fantasy. Honestly, this fan festival has me contemplating whether or not to go back and rewatch the entire series-- again.

Plan to stop by Stars Hollow this fall! Find more details on the fan festival here.

