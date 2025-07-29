Gilmore Car Museum Celebrating Chrysler 100th Anniversary In Kalamazoo

The state of Michigan has always held the automotive industry near and dear to their hearts as many residents have ancestors and family members that were a part of the boom of the automotive industry back in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Many manufacturers including Ford, GM, and Stellantis still call Michigan home to this day.

I think of the best things about the world is that we have history to recall, admire, and learn from. This rings forever true with automobiles as there will always be a classic car to keep locked away and only pull out when necessary. For now, some of those vehicles are still from the 1920s, 30s, and 40s but soon we're going to be calling the rides from the 50s, 60s, and 70s the classics.

If you want to see cool cars and learn tons about them, a car museum is the perfect trip for you. Many of them have classic, famous, and limited-edition cars to show off and educate their visitors on. Michigan is lucky enough to have multiple car museums in the state.

Did You Know Chrysler Was Turning 100 This Year?

One of those museums is right here in Southwest Michigan and has quite the reputation in the automobile community. The Gilmore Car Museum has been sharing their collection and knowledge of vehicles with the Kalamazoo community and visitors since 1966 and is now the largest in America with over 400 cars in their inventory.

This year, Gilmore will be paying homage to one of the industries longstanding brands, Chrysler, who is reaching their 100-year anniversary this year. MLive via MSN reports:

The Gilmore Car Museum, 6865 Hickory Road in Barry County, is partnering with Chrysler to celebrate 100 years of the company’s brand innovation. The following vehicles will be on the museum floor this week: 1924 Chrysler Six

1934 Airflow

1948 Chrysler Town & Country

1955 Chrysler 300

1963 Turbine

2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition

Read More: Michigan Drivers Break This Common Law Often

The celebration begins on Wednesday with a special cruise-in event from 5 to 8 p.m. The first 500 attendees will receive free custard as well. On Thursday, July 31, and Friday, Aug. 1 the fun rages on with vintage rides, featuring Chrysler-only cars on museum grounds in the following vehicles:

1932 Desoto Broughan

1938 Chrysler Royal Sedan

1939 Plymouth P8 Convertible

1981 Chrysler Lebaron Wagon

Everything will come to a close on Sunday August 2nd as Gilmore will host their annual car show in the Red Barns Spectacular, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.