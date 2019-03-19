Get Ready To See The ‘Sugar Moon’ On The First Day Of Spring

If the moon seems bigger and brighter the night or two, your not crazy, it is!

Not only is the first day of Spring upon us, so is another 'Supermoon'! Mlive reported that according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac...

Wednesday’s full moon will rise on the same day as the vernal equinox. The last time we’ve seen a full moon rise on the same date as an equinox was in 1981.

'Supermoons' are pretty spectacular! According to Space.com...

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, although the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye.

Now, the first 'Supermoon' we experienced this year (2019) happened in January. That particular 'Supermoon' was called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon" because many moons ago the Native Americans notice that the wolves would howl at the large moon due to hunger.

In February of this year we witnessed another 'Supermoon', called the 'Super Snow Moon' due to the snow time of year that it appears.

Now on the first day of Spring we will see another 'Supermoon'. This one is referred to as the 'Sugar Moon" named for the time of year that maple syrup is harvested. Yet, the 'Sugar Moon' has gone by other names over the years...

Sap Moon

The Worm Moon

Crust Moon

Crow Moon

Lenten Moon

Whatever you decided to call it, just enjoy it, it will be the last 'Supermoon' of 2019.