There's a new Mexican restaurant that's jumped onto the scene to add to a booming Mexican food rush that Battle Creek has been seeing recently. Gatos Mexican Restaurant & Bar at 883 North Ave in Battle Creek has opened their doors and already seem to be off to a great start, as they recently posted about already catering to a recent kids party:

It looks like these little ones had so much fun celebrating Erik's birthday. Thank you for choosing us to cater and for making us part of your celebration. Gatos Family wish you a very HAPPY 8th BIRTHDAY ERIK. For our clients, you can make your reservation for any occasion. We have a second section for more privacy. we also have catering options for you of food of your choice we are here to serve you call us at (269) 965-0445 or (269) 808-9749 and speak with Juan, for any reservations. Remember we are open Monday-Saturday 11am to 9pm.

They serve traditional Mexican cuisine including burritos, nachos, tortas, tacos, quesadillas, tostadas, enchiladas, chimichangas, as well as desserts and a full bar.

Their specialty that they feature is the Compadres Molcajete. It's made with steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, carnitas, queso fresco bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, grilled jalapeño, grilled cactus and their special ranchero sauce, that's served in a hot stone bowl and also comes with a side of rice, beans. Lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and tortillas.

There are so many great Mexican options in the area and I'm excited those options continue to grow and we see new and fun businesses open in our area.