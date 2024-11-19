Ok, but when are we finally going to get a Buc-ees?

That's the real question on everyone's minds. However, now that this viral gas station chain has finally made its way to Michigan residents will soon be calling it by another name.

Which, if you know which chain in particular that I'm referring to then you're probably as perplexed as I am; how was this even allowed to happen in the first place? Founded in the Midwest, W.A. Krause and T.S. Gentle opened their first convenience store in Hampton, Iowa in 1959. Today, we lovingly know it as:

Kum & Go

All snickering aside, why did they have to settle on this name? It leave me feeling a little unsettled; at least the spelling does. According to one source the choice to use K and G in the spelling is a nod to the founders' last names.

Growing up in West Michigan we didn't have Kum & Go gas stations it was just your standard Shell, BP, Speedway, etc.. I had seen friends wearing graphic tees after taking a road trip out West, but I didn't think Kum & Go was an actual place. I genuinely thought it was an inside joke. That is, until I moved out to the Midwest myself where there are Kum & Gos a'plenty!

You're most likely to encounter these gas station-convenience stores in Midwestern states like Oklahoma, Iowa, and Missouri, but over the last year the chain has opened 7 stores in Michigan, most on the west side of the state in the greater Grand Rapids area.

Now that they chain has made its way to the Great Lakes State-- get ready for it to go away! Sort of. After the chain was acquired by Maverik in 2023 the new owners have decided to change the name announcing their stores will undergo a major rebrand in the new year:

Kum & Go locations are gearing up to take convenience to the next level when they reopen as Maverik — Adventure's First Stop. We're working hard to make the transition as seamless as possible

