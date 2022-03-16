Galesburg Pizza King Moving Down the Street After 33 Years

Owned and operated by the same family since 1983.

Get our free mobile app

Owners of Galesburg's Pizza King made a big announcement on March 14, 2022. After 33 years at their current location, they will be moving. This isn't Pizza King's first move. When the family originally opened the restaurant in 1983, it was in Richland. Not long after, the restaurant moved to Parchment.

It wasn't until 1989 that the Pizza King we know and love came to Galesburg. Not much has changed overall. The same family operates the restaurant, though some have passed on, a new generation continues to keep the doors open.

The move won't take them far from its current location at 92 East Michigan Avenue. In fact, the new location is just down the road at 125 West Michigan Avenue.

TSM/Brandon James TSM/Brandon James loading...

The new location was formerly a credit union. It is much bigger than Pizza King's current location. The owners say that the last day at the current location will be April 10, 2022. The reopening at the new location is targeted for mid to late April 2022.

The announcement did not just address the move. The owners also thanked their valued customers for all the support they received through uncertain times due to the pandemic.

Thankfully Pizza King survived the restrictions and will be around for years to come.